McLaren’s recent statement may alter IOC’s stance, Russian ski jump sports chief says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A recent statement of Canadian sports law professor Richard Maclaren’s statement an unfair suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments may have a positive impact on the International Olympic Committee’s further policy, Russian Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation President Dmitry Dubrovsky told TASS on Monday.

McLaren said in an interview with German’s sports magazine Sportschau on Sunday he believed it was unjust to bar Russian athletes from international sports tournaments.

"I believe that McLaren’s statement may yield a positive effect against the overall situation," Dubrovsky said. "It’s not a secret that the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and its President Thomas Bach play the first violin in this situation."

"Final decisions regarding ski jump competitions are still ahead as they are expected to be made in early October. Such statement [of McLaren] is certainly positive," Dubrovsky added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced a decision to bar all athletes from Russia and Belarus from international tournaments until the end of the 2021/2022 season. On July 5, the FIS Council ruled to extend the ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes on their participation in international tournaments throughout this summer.

Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still early to alter IOC’s February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."