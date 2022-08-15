More statements likely to follow from foreign experts in support of Russian athletes

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. More statements are likely follow from foreign experts in support of Russian athletes and against their unfair suspension from international sports tournaments, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Monday.

Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren said in an interview with German’s sports magazine Sportschau on Sunday he believed it was unjust to bar Russian athletes from international sports tournaments.

"I believe, there will be more statements of such nature in the future. The moment of truth is inevitable," Tarpishchev said. "This is why I am very grateful to the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women Tennis Association for their support. We [RTF] suffered the least."

"There is no chance of catching up in the sport of tennis if one misses a half of a year of competitions. We will need now three years to catch up in order to be back in the higher division of the Davis Cup. It is inadmissible," the RTF president added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its ban in regard to the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.

On April 20, the Wimbledon organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), announced a decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus citing Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine as a reason. The Wimbledon tournament, one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, has been held in London since 1877. This year, it ran between June 27 and July 10.

The ATP and WTA announced their decisions on May 20 to strip Wimbledon of ranking points due to its move to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing at the 2022 Grand Slam tournament in London, as it violated the fundamental principles stipulating that players of any nationality can enter tournaments based on their merits and without any type of discrimination.