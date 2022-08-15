McLaren showed courage pointing to unfair suspension of Russian athletes — sports official

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Canadian sports law professor Richard Maclaren showed that he is an honest man by having stated that it was unfair to suspend Russian athletes from global sports tournaments, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili told TASS on Monday.

McLaren said in an interview with German’s sports magazine Sportschau on Sunday he believed it was unjust to bar Russian athletes from international sports tournaments.

"Everything that he spoke about is very obvious for everyone, including those being subjected to pressure as well as [sports] federations, which never had any set boundaries based on the nationality or religious affiliation of athletes," Mamiashvili said.

"I believe that McLaren is a very honest person regarding his own world perception since he had the courage to make such statement," he added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. Numerous international sports tournaments, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia and Belarus, had been either cancelled or relocated.

Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild that it was still early to alter IOC’s February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "we still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."