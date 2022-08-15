West comes to realize that sports competitions are incomplete without Russian athletes

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. International sports participation are ‘dull and incomplete’ without the participation of Russian athletes and the West comes to realize this fact, world’s legendary figure skating coach Tatiana Tarasova told TASS on Monday.

Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren said in an interview with German’s sports magazine Sportschau he believed it was unjust to bar Russian athletes from international sports tournaments.

"It is quite nice that such person voiced support of our athletes," Russia’s merited coach said. "Perhaps, his voiced opinion would have some impact regarding our [Russian] return to the world arena."

"I believe that countries in the West come to realize that tournaments without the participation of Russian athletes are dull and incomplete," she added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. Numerous international sports tournaments, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia and Belarus, had been either cancelled or relocated.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.