Figure skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov deny they ended their careers

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Olympic figure skater Victoria Sinitsina on Sunday denied reports that she and her ice dancing partner Nikita Katsalapov ended their careers.

"It’s a fake. We haven’t made any statements to that effect," she said on Telegram.

Katsalapov also said on Telegram that the pair didn’t wrap up their careers.

Earlier on Sunday, their coach Alexander Zhulin told TASS the skaters decided to retire.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov have been in a partnership since 2014. Together they won the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing in the team event. The pair won silver in the 2022 Olympic ice dancing contest.