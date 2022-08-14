Olympic figure skating champions Sinitsina, Katsalapov end their careers

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, 2022 Olympic figure skating champions in ice dancing, have ended their sports careers, their coach Alexander Zhulin told TASS on Sunday.

"Did Sinitsina and Katsalapov retire? Yes, we have made a decision with them that they will decide on their future themselves. It was coming to this. They have achieved a lot," he said.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov have been in a partnership since 2014. Together they won the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing in the team event. The pair won silver in the 2022 Olympic ice dancing contest.