Global tennis society proves that athletes’ rights are above politics, says RTF chief

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The global tennis society proves that the protection of athletes’ rights is valued much higher in comparison with the political propaganda, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev said on Friday.

"Almost everyone knows today about attempts to exclude Russia from the international sports movement, but the tennis society keeps proving that the protection of athletes’ rights is much higher than a political propaganda," the RTF chief told journalists.

"We do have an option now to focus on the training of our athletes on the territory of Russia and this is what our [Russian] President Vladimir Putin spoke about earlier and issued a relevant decree," Tarpishchev added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its ban in regard to the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.