India eyes nationwide development of Sambo wrestling with Russia’s help – sports official

NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. India is looking for Russia’s support in its planned nationwide development of Sambo wrestling, Mayur Bansode, the president at Mixed Martial Arts Federation of India, told TASS on Thursday.

"We have planned to make a separate federation for the Sambo [in India] and register it as a non-profit organization," Bansade said in an interview with TASS.

"I have already approached Russian Ambassador [to India] Denis Alipov last week," Bansode said adding that he asked the Russian ambassador to support India’s plans within the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

"There is a good influence from the Russian Sambo Federation because this sport was invented in Russia," Bansode said. "We will ask them [the Russian Sambo Federation] to help… We will need the help like educating the athletes [in India], telling them about the rules and regulations."

India’s MMA chief said that before vying for the state financial grant, the mooted organization should be in compliance with all criteria required for sports federations.

"We must come up with final regulations of Sambo, as well as safety regulations for athletes and anti-doping norms in this sport," he said adding that India would have to organize Sambo national tournaments for three years in a row before bidding for the state grant, while a possible help from Russian athletes would be essential at this stage.

"We will need the help to bring some top athletes from Russia to India to show what they can do," he said. "Sambo is already popular in our country, but it can be more popular thanks to Russia."

The Indian MMA chief said his plans envisaged the opening of Sambo wrestling schools all over the country, including in rural areas.

"Real athletes, they come from the village, because they have the treating of wrestling. And Sambo is a mixture of judo and wrestling."

Bansode noted that he supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts regarding the development of sports across Russia.

"I am a fan of Putin. He is a judoka," Bansode stated. "I have a T-shirt with Putin’s picture and I long to meet him. I like his style of work. I saw his video teaching judo for the teens."

The 69-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, is a black belt holder in judo and he regularly practices.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth Dan for his work to promote this sport. In his youth Putin was judo champion of his home city Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in the judo video "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."

Bansode also said he hoped that Russian famous MMA fighters would pay a visit to India in order to promote this sport in his country.

"The Russian government can send here best athletes, like Russian superstars Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Fedor Emelianenko. If they are sent here to India it would be a big new step to promote MMA in India," he said.

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

On July 20, 2021, the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) obtained full recognition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The decision was made at the IOC Session in Tokyo, on the eve of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan.