WBA greenlights boxing title bout between Russia’s Bivol and Ramirez of Mexico

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The World Boxing Association’s (WBA) top management has greenlighted the mandatory fight between Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol of Russia and Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez, the WBA official website reported in a statement on Thursday.

"The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ratified the mandatory fight between light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and his mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez," the statement reads.

On May 8, Bivol defended his champion’s belt after defeating Saul Alvarez of Mexico in the 12-round bout in Las Vegas. All of three judges, who were present at the fight, cast their votes in favor of Russia’s Bivol announcing the final score of 115-113; 115-113 and 115-113.

WBA announced a decision earlier to exclude Russian boxers from all ratings lists and also barred them from title bouts. Russia’s Bivol was an exception.

In line with the most recent WBA regulations, the Russian fighter appeared before the bout on May 8 without the national flag of Russia, while the country’s national anthem was not played as well.

The 31-year-old Russian boxer is now holding an unblemished record of 20 wins, including 11 by KOs, in all of his professional boxing bouts.

Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez, also known under a nickname of ‘Zurdo,’ is 31 years old and he also holds an unblemished record of wins in all of his 44 professional boxing fights (30 wins by KOs).

Russia’s sports ban from world tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.