IOC chief Bach is setting whole world against Russia, says merited coach Tarasova

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach continues pitting the whole world against Russia by saying that the global Olympic body was still against changing its February recommendations on the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports tournaments, world’s legendary figure skating coach Tatiana Tarasova told TASS on Thursday.

"This is outrageous; he [IOC President Bach] is pitting the whole world against us and he has no right for this," Tarasova said.

IOC chief Bach said in an interview with Germany’s Sport Bild earlier this week that it was still early to alter IOC’s February recommendations regarding Russia and Belarus. He said in particular "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. Numerous international sports tournaments, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia and Belarus, had been either cancelled or relocated.