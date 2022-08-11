IOC still recommends barring Russia, Belarus from sports tournaments — President Bach

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no plans of altering its February recommendations on the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports tournaments, Poland’s TVP Sport television channel reported on Thursday citing IOC President Thomas Bach.

"Now is not the time to change our recommendations or our attitude," Bach said. "We still do not recommend inviting athletes from Russia and Belarus to tournaments. They still have no anthems, no flags, no national colors."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.