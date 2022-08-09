FIDE chief: Still unclear when to expect Russia, Belarus at global chess tournaments

CHENNAI /India/, August 9. /TASS/. It is still unclear when national chess teams representing Russia and Belarus will be able again to play at the level of international tournaments, President of World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Tuesday.

"I have no answer to this question," Dvorkovich said in response to a question when the national chess teams from Russia and Belarus would be back playing on the international arena. "The whole chess family’s stance is about seeing all available conditions paving the way for this to happen."

At the FIDE General Assembly, held in India’s Chennai on August 7-8, Russia’s Dvorkovich has been reelected for another presidential term leaving behind his closest opponents - Ukraine’s Andrey Barishpolets, Inalbek Sheripov of Belarus and Bachar Kouatly from France. As many as 179 delegates out of 194 attending the Congress in Chennai took part in the vote. Five delegates abstained and one ballot was recognized as invalid. Dvorkovich secured 157 votes in his favor. Dvorkovich, 50, he has been president of FIDE since October 2018.

The FIDE president also stated that the General Assembly in India tasked the FIDE Council to study the issue of Russian and Belarusian teams’ participation in world tournaments during a separately organized session.

"The family of FIDE wishes to see them as our full-fledged members," Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS adding that the current suspension had been issued based on recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

"However, I would like to reiterate that the chess federation [FIDE] is among the few to permit [individual] games for all chess players [from Russia and Belarus] under the flag of FIDE," he said. "We have already achieved this and it was an obvious signal that Russian and Belarussian chess players have the right to play [under the flag of FIDE]."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. The World Chess Federation followed the instructions and suspended players representing Russia and Belarus from all of its tournaments.