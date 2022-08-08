Russian tennis player Medvedev holds on to top spot in world ranking after Mexico win

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev held on to his No. 1 ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals for the ninth straight week, according to the updated ranking that the ATP published on its website on Monday.

Medvedev defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Mexico’s Los Cabos on Sunday, with the 7:5, 6:0 score. That was his first victory this year. On June 13 Medvedev topped the ATP ranking for the second time in his career. He previously held that spot from February 28 to March 21 of 2022.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev held on to his eighth place, while Aslan Karatsev dropped from the 36th to 38th place and Karen Khachanov from the 24th to 28th.