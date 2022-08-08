FIDE to review its ban on Russia’s participation in team competitions

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS /. The congress of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has instructed the international organization’s council to establish a working group in the nearest future that would revisit its decision on banning Russian and Belarusian teams from international tournaments, the executive director of the Russian Chess Federation, Mark Glukhovsky, told TASS on Monday.

"The FIDE congress in India’s Chennai is coming to a close. <…> Arkady Dvorkovich has been reelected FIDE president with an overwhelming majority of votes, and the composition of the FIDE council has also been substantially renewed, with six new deputy presidents, including First Deputy President Viswanathan Anand (15th world chess champion - TASS), elected," Glukhovsky said.

"Participants in the FIDE congress also discussed sporting sanctions in chess, in particular the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams in FIDE tournaments. <…> The congress instructed the council to review the issue in the near future, to set up a working group and find a new solution that would take into consideration the opinion of participants in the congress and the latest recommendations from the International Olympic Committee," Glukhovsky added.

On March 16, FIDE banned Russia and Belarus from team competitions, however, players from these countries were allowed to participate in individual tournaments under the FIDE flag.