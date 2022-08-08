IHF issues warning to chief of Norway’s Handball Federation for calls for expelling Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Ethics Commission of the International Handball Federation (IHF) has issued a warning to President of the Norwegian Handball Federation Kare Geir Lio following his demand Russia be expelled from the organization, the press service of the Russian Handball Federation said on Monday.

The Russian Handball Federation earlier asked the IHF commission to probe into Lio’s violation of ethics after he demanded Russia be expelled from the IHF and the European Handball Federation and insisted contracts with Russian and Belarusian sponsors be terminated. The commission finally issued a warning to Lio.

"The code of ethics is called to guarantee that all IHF members observe and support ethic conduct in our sport. But the president of the Norwegian Handball Federation has violated this rule," the Russian Handball Federation quoted an IHF letter.

At the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on March 7, Russian and Belarusian national teams were barred from participating in tournaments organized by the IHF.