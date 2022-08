MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Darya Kasatkina defeated Shelby Rogers of the United States to win the San Jose WTA 500 tournament in the United States.

The Russian player defeated her opponent 6:7 (2:7), 6:1, 6:2 to win her fifth WTA title.

Kasatkina, 25, is the top-ranked female Russian tennis player globally, being the World No 12 in the WTA Rankings. Kasatkina’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the semifinal rounds of the 2022 French Open.