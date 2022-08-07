Russian tennis player Samsonova wins 2022 Washington Open

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova won the WTA (Women Tennis Association) 2022 Washington Open tennis tournament on Sunday night.

She defeated 6th-seed Kaia Kanepi of Estonia 4:6, 6:3, 6:3.

Samsonova, 23, is currently rated 60th in the WTA Rankings list and she is the winner of one of the WTA tournaments. Her best result playing in the Grand Slam series was the quarterfinals round of the 2021 Wimbledon. As part of the Russian national team, she is the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2022 WTA Washington Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the 2022 Citi Open, was played on hard courts in the US capital of Washington between August 1 and 7 and offered $251,000 in prize money.