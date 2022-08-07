Kremlin spokesman welcomes ‘very good news’ of Dvorkovich’s reelection as FIDE president

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The reelection of Arkady Dvorkovich as president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) shows the effectiveness of his work in this position, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"Certainly, this is very good news and a very significant victory," said Peskov, who is chairman of the Russian Chess Federation’s Board of Trustees.

As Peskov noted, no one could be sure of this result in advance, since "these are contested elections, and in a competitive election the current head of FIDE confirmed his effectiveness, confirmed that his work is assessed as excellent". "This is great, this is an important organization, there is a lot of work in store, and we hope that Dvorkovich will cope with this job," Peskov summed up.