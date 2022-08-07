Russia’s Dvorkovich reelected as FIDE president

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Arkady Dvorkovich has been reelected as president of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The election was held during the FIDE General Assembly in India’s Chennai on Sunday.

The other registered candidate running in the election was Ukraine’s Andrey Barishpolets. Inalbek Sheripov of Belarus and Bachar Kouatly from France withdrew as candidates.

As many as 179 delegates out of 194 attending the congress took part in the vote. Five delegates abstained and one ballot was recognized as invalid. Dvorkovich secured 157 votes in his favor, while Barishpolets - 16.

The reelected president expressed gratitude for the support, adding that he wanted to thank the team specifically for voting in favor of the positive agenda that the organization has tried to pursue over the past four years. "It is a great honor, privilege and happiness to have your support, we are one team and one family," Dvorkovich said after the election.

Dvorkovich, 50, he has been president of FIDE since October 2018.