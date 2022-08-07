World’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev wins ATP’s 2022 Los Cabos Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has won the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) 2022 Los Cabos Open tournament in Mexico.

Playing in the final match on hard courts of Los Cabos, top-seed Medvedev defeated Britain’s 3rd-seed Cameron Norrie in straight sets with the final score of 7-5, 6-0.

Medvedev hit the courts last time about a month ago (at the Mallorca Championships) and this week he entered to play at the 2022 Los Cabos Open tournament, which is also known as the Abierto de Tenis Mifel. It was organized in Mexico’s Los Cabos between August 1 and 6 and offered $822,000 in prize money. It was also Medvedev’s debut appearance at the Los Cabos tennis tournaments.

Medvedev, 26, is now the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals. He is currently listed in the top of the ATP Rankings, holding this place for 11 weeks in a row. Between February 28 and March 21, 2022, Medvedev also topped the ATP Rankings.

Being the World’s No.1 in the ATP Rankings, Medvedev started the tournament in Los Cabos from Round 2. He played the tournament under a neutral status.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its ban in regard to the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.