Russian tennis player Samsonova through to final of 2022 Washington Open

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova reached the final of the WTA (Women Tennis Association) 2022 Washington Open tennis tournament following her straight sets win in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.

It took Samsonova one hour and seven minutes to defeat her semifinals opponent Xiyu Wang of China with the final score of 6-1; 6-1.

Samsonova is now set to clash in the final of the 2022 Washington Open tennis tournament with 6th-seed Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. The Estonian player also enjoyed earlier a straight sets win in the semifinals against Daria Saville of Australia (6-3; 6-1).

The 2022 WTA Washington Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the 2022 Citi Open, is played on hard courts in the US capital of Washington between August 1 and 7 and offers $251,000 in prize money.

Samsonova, 23, is currently rated 60th in the WTA Rankings list and she is the winner of one of the WTA tournaments. Her best result playing in the Grand Slam series was the quarterfinals round of the 2021 Wimbledon. As part of the Russian national team, she is the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Russian tennis player is participating in the 2022 Washington Open tennis tournament under a neutral status.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also cancelled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its ban in regard to the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.