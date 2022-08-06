World’s No. 1 Medvedev makes it to finals of Los Cabos Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev on Saturday defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-finals of the tournament in Los Cabos.

Top-seed Medvedev eased past forth seed Kecmanovic with a 7:6 (7:0), 6:1 win. In the finals, Medvedev will take on the winner of a match between Great Britain’s second seed Cameron Norrie and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev, 26, is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

The tournament in Los Cabos is played on outdoor hard courts with the total prize money on offer amounting to $822,000. Cameron is the tournament’s defending champion.