ISU speaks against holding up its rankings lists in view of Russian athletes’ suspension

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) stands against freezing up its rankings list for the next season considering a ban for participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments, the ISU press office told TASS on Friday.

Russia’s merited coach Eteri Tutberidze stated in her post on a social network service last Sunday that "it was absurd for the ISU" to keep adding up global ranking points and awarding winning titles to skaters, while Russian athletes had been barred from taking part in all international competitions.

"ISU Communication No. 1629 regarding World Rankings and World Standings also has a continued validity and will be applied during the season 2022/23 as will the ISU Constitution & General Regulations as well as the Special Regulations and Technical Rules," the ISU press office told TASS.

The ISU manages the international sports of figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.