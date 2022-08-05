World’s No. 1 Medvedev advances to semifinals of 2022 Los Cabos Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has reached the semifinals round of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament 2022 Los Cabos Open in Mexico by defeating Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Top-seed Medvedev eased past Berankis with straight sets win of 6-2; 6-2.

In the semifinal, the Russian player will face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, seeded fourth.

Medvedev, 26, is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals. He is currently listed in the top of the ATP Rankings, holding this place for 11 weeks in a row. Between February 28 and March 21, 2022, Medvedev also topped the ATP Rankings.

Being the World’s No.1 in the ATP Rankings, Medvedev started the tournament in Los Cabos from Round 2. He is playing under a neutral status.