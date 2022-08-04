Russian Speed Skating Union to officially change its name in September — sports official

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU) will change its official name in September to the Federation of Russian Speed Skating, RSSU President Nikolai Gulyayev told TASS on Thursday.

"We are changing the name in line with the requirements of the Justice Ministry. The new name is the Federation of Russian Speed Skating. It should be approved at the Congress meeting in September," he said.

Gulyayev serves as the president of the Russian Speed Skating Union since early June, when he replaced in this post former President Alexey Kravtsov.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.