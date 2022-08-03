ISU deprives Russia’s figure skating team of its high quota for World Championship

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian national figure skating team lost the privilege of having the maximum quota ahead of the upcoming world championship, the press office of the International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Wednesday.

In case Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the world championships in figure skating next year, one skater or one duet will be able to represent Russia in each program of the 2023 World Figure Skating Championship, according to the ISU statement.

The same rule also applies to a number of athletes representing the national team of Russia at the 2023 World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Reached by a TASS correspondent, world’s legendary figure skating coach Tatiana Tarasova said the global skating body, ISU, seeks to eliminate Russia from the sport of figure skating.

"They want to see the death of figure skating in Russia. Hardly any chance for this," Tarasova said.

The 2023 World Figure Skating Championships will be hosted next year by Japan’s Saitama between March 20 and 26. Finland’s Espoo is set to host the 2023 European Figure Skating Championships between January 23 and 29.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions. Russia was scheduled to host 2022 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix on November 25-27.

In late April, the Council of the International Skating Union (ISU) canceled Russia’s stage of the 2022/2023 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.

Russia was initially scheduled to host the 2022 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix stage on November 25-27.

The ISU also confirmed in its statement at that time that "Until further notice no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International Competitions, including ISU Championships and other ISU Events."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.