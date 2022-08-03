Russia regrets Ukraine’s decision to boycott youth Thai Boxing championship in Malaysia

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s decision to boycott the 2022 IFMA (the International Federation of Muaythai Associations) Youth World Championship this month is very regrettable because children must not be a subject to political disagreements, Tatyana Yefimova, the sports director of the Russian Muaythai Federation (RMF), told TASS on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side decided to pull out from the 2022 IFMA Youth World Championship after it learnt that the Russian national team was allowed to participate in the international tournament.

"How can I comment on this? It is their choice and we can only regret that in their opinion this decision should go to children as well," Yefimova said. "The international federation [IFMA] made it clear earlier that politics should be the politics, but children should not suffer from it and this is why they cleared Russia and Belarus to participate in the international tournaments."

"Belarus, however, decided against taking part in the tournament because travel logistics were too expensive for them," she noted.

The 2022 IFMA Youth World Championship is scheduled to be held between August 9 and 21 n Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to the IFMA’s official website "This year’s Youth World Championships will include all weight categories of the Youth Divisions in the combat discipline, as well as both individual and mixed team events for the Wai Kru and Mai Muay Disciplines."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.