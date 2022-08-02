Serbia is still set to host boxing bout between Russia’s Gassiev and US Carlouse Welch

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A fight between Russian boxer Murat Gassiev and Carlouse Welch of the United States, which is set to be held in Serbia on August 26, will be organized despite all recently reported political developments, a source in the team of the Russian fighter told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fight is still on the schedule," the source said. "Murat already took off to Serbia for his final training preparations."

Russia’s 28-year-old Gassiev boasts a record of 28 wins (21 KOs) and one defeat. The Russian boxer is a former unified cruiserweight world champion, as he held the IBF (the International Boxing Federation) title belt between 2016 and 2018, and clinched the WBA (the World Boxing Association) title belt in 2018.

US boxer Carlouse Welch is 42 years old and he boasts a record of 21 wins (18 by KOs), two defeats and one draw.

The scheduled boxing fight between the Russian and US boxers this month in Serbia has been almost marred by recently reported disturbances in Kosovo.

Tensions escalated dramatically in Kosovo and Metohija on Sunday after Kosovo police had closed a checkpoint on the administrative line with Serbia as part of preparations for the implementation of a ban on Serbian documents.

In response, Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo came out to protest and blocked major roads. Police officers and members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force international mission (KFOR) were deployed to a bridge across the Ibar River, which connects the northern and southern parts of Kosovska Mitrovica.

As a result of international efforts, Pristina decided to postpone the ban until September 1.