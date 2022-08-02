Russia stripped of its right to host 2022 World Kettlebell Championship

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg has been stripped of the right to host the 2022 World Kettlebell Championship due to ongoing developments in Ukraine, Sergey Kirillov, the president of the Russian Kettlebell Federation, told TASS on Tuesday.

The 2022 World Kettlebell Championship has been relocated from Russia’s St. Petersburg to the capital of India, New Delhi, and the new dates stipulate the timeframe of October 27 and November 1.

"This season we planned to host the World Championship in Saint Petersburg, but we had been stripped of this tournament and it was relocated to India," Kirillov said.

Russia’s kettlebell athletes preserved the right of participating at the international level, but they should be represented at the global tournament in the neutral status.

"There are no objections on behalf of the Indian side as well as on behalf of the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting regarding the participation of Russian athletes," he added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.