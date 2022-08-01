Russian national trampoline team set to participate in tournament in China

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian national trampoline team will travel to China in the end of the year for a training camp and to take part afterwards in a Chinese tournament, Nikolai Makarov, the president of the Russian Trampoline Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

"We are planning to hold a training camp jointly with China and a relevant agreement has been already reached," Makarov said. "We wanted to organize a joint on-line tournament, but they [China] have unfavorable coronavirus situation. Athletes, who were supposed to compete, caught the infection."

"In the end of the year we are planning to organize in China a joint training camp and a tournament, which will in see the participation of the national adult and youth teams," he stated. "Late November and early December are the preliminary dates for these events, but the exact dates will depend on the epidemiological situation."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced a decision on March 7 to suspend the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in its tournaments.