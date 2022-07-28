UEFA to investigate behavior of Fenerbahce fans during match with Dynamo Kiev

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has commenced a disciplinary investigation into the behavior of Turkish fans at the Champions League match between Turkey’s Fenerbahce and Urkaine’s Dynamo Kiev, the UEFA press office announced Thursday.

The game that took place in Istanbul Wednesday ended with a 2:1 outcome in favor of the Kiev team. After the Ukrainian team scored its first goal, Turkish fans started chanting the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters during the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second leg match between Fenerbahce SK and FC Dynamo Kyiv played on 27 July 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey," the statement reads.