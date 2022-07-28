Moscow Chess Federation calls for strengthening protection after robot breaks boy’s finger

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The operators of a chess-playing robot who broke a boy’s finger at the Moscow Chess Open tournament should think about improving ways to prevent such incidents, Moscow Chess Federation chief Sergey Lazarov told TASS on Thursday.

The tournament took place in Moscow on July 13-21. The boy, aged seven, made a move too fast and the robot grabbed his finger. The boy continued to compete in a cast.

"The child’s parents thought about filing a complaint with the prosecution," Lazarev pointed out. "However, we would like to resolve the issue peacefully and make an agreement. I don’t think that the robot should be suspended forever. It has been taking part in various chess events for over ten years. At the same time, we will discuss additional protection and safety measures with its operators," he added.

According to earlier reports, the robot finished the tournament but was temporarily suspended from competitions.