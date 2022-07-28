Putin says Children of Asia Games are platform for healthy lifestyle adherents

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the 7th International Sports Games Children of Asia is a recognized competitive platform for talented children, according to the greeting telegram published Thursday on the Kremlin website.

"Over the past years, the games have won great popularity and become a recognized competitive platform for active and talented children devoted to fitness and an active and healthy lifestyle. It is good that many of them dedicated their future to professional sports and successfully compete at prestigious international championships," the greeting message reads.

The president noted that these competitions serve to promote the Olympic principles, the expansion of international humanitarian cooperation and the strengthening of friendly and personal contacts.

Putin expressed confidence that the current games would be successful and remembered for the interesting and diverse cultural program.

International Sports Games Children of Asia were established and first held in Yakutia in 1996 in honor of the centennial of the modern Olympic movement. Competitions are held every four years in the summer and include more than 20 sports. This is the only project in Russia that is under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee and UNESCO. In 2016, for the first time, the regional government decided to delegate the organization of these competitions to other subjects and countries; the games will be held in the Primorsky Region on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.