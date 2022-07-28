Children of Asia Games to show world the unifying power of sports, says official

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Children of Asia International Sports Games are meant to demonstrate the unifying power of sports to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Thursday.

The official noted that during its 26 years of existence, the Games have given the world of sports many star athletes. He stressed that precisely this sporting event first presented the names of future London 2012 champion judoka Arsen Galstyan, Tokyo Olympics winner gymnast Lilia Akhaimova, two-time Olympic winner shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina and many others.

"In total, more than 10,000 young athletes participated in the Games," Chernyshenko said, "This year about 1,500 athletes from Russia’s regions and 14 Asian countries gathered in Vladivostok. With the Russian president’s support, we have organized competitions in different formats, and have sustained and boosted the competitiveness of athletes. I thank my foreign colleagues for their unwavering decision to hold the Games in our country."

"These competitions are once again meant to demonstrate to the world the unifying power of sports. I am sure that the Games will be a real celebration for all participants and spectators, [it will] provide them with vivid emotions and unveil new names of future stars in the world of sports. Over a period of 11 days, competitors will vie for 273 sets of medals in 19 disciplines," the deputy prime minister added.

Chernyshenko also wished all the athletes fortitude, overcoming one’s own hurdles and the realization of the famous Olympic motto ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together’. In addition, he wished the team of organizers, energy, dedication and unity. Chernyshenko expressed special gratitude for the hospitality and well coordinated work in laying the groundwork for the event to Governor Oleg Kozhemyako of the Primorsky Region.

The 7th International Sports Games Children of Asia will be held in Vladivostok from July 28 to August 8 on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Primorsky Region became the venue for the Games for the first time. More than 1,300 athletes aged 13-16 years are expected to attend.