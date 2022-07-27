Russian artistic gymnasts are solid against changing sports nationality, says official

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s artistic gymnasts never received proposals about a possible change of their national sports citizenship, Artistic Gymnastics Head Coach Valentina Rodionenko told TASS on Wednesday.

"No, I cannot say for sure that there were invitations [to change sports citizenship] but there were none such examples as of today," she said.

"This is why despite the current situation and Russia’s some kind of isolation, we continue maintaining contacts with federations of the majority of countries, which have a say in in the sports of artistic gymnastics," Rodionenko noted.

"They [young male and female athletes] understand that there is no sense of traveling to other countries where artistic gymnastics training schools are not very strong," she said. "All athletes keep aspiring to reach high results being a part of the strong team."

"We are staying calm, because our gymnasts follow the ideals of Russia and their country is the most important venue for them," Rodionenko added.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on July 21 that none of Russia’s high-ranking athletes expressed their intentions of changing the national sports citizenship. "None of our sports leaders expressed a decision to change sports nationality," Matytsin said at that time.

Rodionenko also said that some invitations from foreign sports organizations for Russia’s promising gymnasts were likely to pop up in the future within the Russian sports authorities.

"Indeed, there will be a hunt for young [Russian] gymnasts, who are about to strike a new record," she said. "I’m speaking about Daniel Marinov. He is a very apt boy and he keeps drawing enormous attention."

"However, Marinov holds a clear stance saying ‘I know what Russia is,’ and we agree with him," she added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.