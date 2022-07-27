Russia’s titled cyclist Piskunov slapped with two-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s silver-medal winner of the 2017 European Championship, Maxim Piskunov, has been slapped with a two-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, the press office of the Russian Cycling Federation announced on Wednesday.

Regarding the pressed charges of the Russian Cycling Federation, Piskunov failed to provide information about his whereabouts and his suspension term was set to begin on June 24, 2022.

Piskunov, 24, is the silver medal winner of the 2017 European Championship in Berlin in the elimination race competition. He is also Russia’s two-two champion in Madison race competitions (in 2016 and 2017).

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about his or her whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure availability for doping test procedures.