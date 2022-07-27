Russian Boxing Federation expects Nike, Adidas to sever contracts soon

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) believes that its sports gear suppliers - Nike and Adidas - will soon pull the plug on their cooperation, the federation’s Secretary General Tatyana Kiriyenko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Many foreign companies have promptly suspended their contracts and left Russia, including major sports brands such as Adidas and Nike," she noted. "The Russian Boxing Federation collaborated with Adidas via the Russian company Clinch, which is an official distributor for boxing and martial arts sports on the territory of the Russian Federation."

"Therefore, we are currently using the goods, which were previously stacked aside and remain at warehouses," Kiriyenko continued. "However, it’s more likely that soon there will be no more supplies of gloves and helmets by this famous brand."

"There was no official letter on the termination of the existing contract from Nike, but we believe that we will receive it soon from the company’s headquarters," the official noted. "The Russian Boxing Federation is also cooperating via a distributor with the Everlast brand in Russia. We currently have an ample stock of their goods."

On June 23, Nike, the US-based footwear and athletic apparel producer, announced its decision to leave the Russian marketplace adding that Nike.com and Nike mobile applications will not be available in this region anymore. In May, the American multinational reported that the company would not be concluding any new agreements or renewing existing contracts with Russian partners.

Adidas announced in June that operations of its stores and online sales in Russia had been suspended until further instruction.