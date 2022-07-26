Tyranny on ice? Ex-NHL goaltender wants jail time for fellow Czechs on Russian KHL teams

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Olympic champion and two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek of the Czech Republic suggested on Tuesday that hockey professionals from his native country, who play for the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), should get 15 years behind bars.

Forward for the Czech national ice hockey team, Dmitrij Jaskin, signed a contract with the KHL club SKA on Monday. Last season, he played for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

"I believe that 15 years of prison for working in Russia would be helpful. This would certainly increase the protection of us and our allies and probably save many lives," the former Czech goaltender wrote on his Twitter account.

With that in mind, Hasek, 57, played for various NHL clubs and in the 2010-2011 season, he played for KHL’s Spartak Moscow.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and lists 22 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.