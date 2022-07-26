Russian UFC fighter Petr Yan starts trainings for bout against US Sean O’Malley

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan has started trainings for his bout against Sean O’Malley of the United States, a source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Tuesday.

The fight between the Russian and American fighters is scheduled to be held at the UFC tournament in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

"Petr has started preparing," the source said.

Russia’s 29-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ boasts a professional career record of 16 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission, eight by decision) and three defeats. In his previous fight on April 9 for the UFC bantamweight belt, the Russian lost by a split decision of judges to Aljamain Sterling of the United States.

Sean ‘Sugar’ O’Malley, 27, boasts a record of 15 wins (11 by KO/TKO, one by submission and three by decision) and one defeat.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.