Russian Olympic Committee works to provide for athletes’ participation in 2024 Games

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is in work to provide for a possible qualification of national athletes for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in the French capital of Paris is scheduled for July 26, 2024.

"The Olympic Games will begin in Paris in exactly two years," Pozdnyakov said. "Despite the current circumstances the Russian Olympic Committee remains to be a full-fledged member of the Olympic movement."

"We carry on with the preparations for the Games and are also in work on providing for the qualification and equal accommodation of our athletes in the Olympic village as well as their participation in all events during the Games," the ROC president stated.

Craig Reedie, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), stated on July 12 that the public opinion was likely to tend barring Russia and Belarus from the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France.

According to Reedie, there is no clear-cut understanding today how to manage the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from partaking in international tournaments citing the special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Consequently, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all world sports tournaments.