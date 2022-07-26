Russian rowers invited to participate in tournament in China

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian rowers have been invited to participate in a tournament in China in October, Alexey Svirin, the president of the Russian Rowing Federation, told TASS on Tuesday.

"China has invited the Russian team to participate in one of its tournaments in October," he said. "The format of the tournament and its venue are being discussed. We will decide later on the lineup of our team."

According to Svirin, the trip will depend a lot on the epidemiological situation.

"As of today, a seven-day quarantine is required for everyone wishing to come to China and participate in sports tournaments," he noted. "According to the Chinese side the situation may change for the better in the future. However, there are still concerns that the situation can deteriorate again. All these circumstances have a definite impact."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.