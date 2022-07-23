Russia’s wake surf athletes to compete at World Championship in US under national flag

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be able to compete at the Wake Surf World Championship in the United States under their national flag, an official with the Competitive Wake Surf Association (CWSA) told journalists on Saturday.

Moscow is hosting on July 23 the international wake surf tournament Kalinka Wakesurf Cup, which is a qualifying competition for the World Championship in the United States, scheduled to be held between October 6 and 8.

"Russian athletes will be competing at the World Championship under the national flag of their country," Maria Zhalkina, a vice president of the CWSA representation in Russia, said. "We are not being deprived of the flag, we are not being removed from the international tournaments and we are allowed organizing tournaments on the territory of Russia."

"The CWSA Board of Directors made a unanimous decision at its Council meeting that none of the athletes can be barred based on the national identity," she said.

Zhalkina also stated that Russian wake surf athletes boast a very decent record of results participating at the international level.

"We have very strong athletes and the sport of wake surf is very popular in our country. We hold leading positions in the world rankings," she added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.