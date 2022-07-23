London launches work on preparing bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics — mayor

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that his office launched work on preparing a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sky Sports television channel reported on Saturday.

The work on the bid is in the initial stage and it will later require the support of the British government and the British Olympic Association.

"We're working on a plan to bring the Olympics back to London, and I'll tell you why," Sky Sports quoted Khan as saying. "We've seen over the last few days the consequences of climate change in relation to the heatwaves, in relation to the grass fires."

"What we need is to make sure future Games are green and what we're doing is working on a plan to have the greenest Games ever," the mayor of London continued.

"The great thing about London is you don't expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming, because we've got all the kit," Sadiq said. "We'd break a record by the way, the first city to have four Games, which is exciting. Wouldn't that be great?"

London was the host of the Olympic Games in 1908, 1948 and 2012.