Russia’s top athletes remain solid against changing sports nationality, says minister

KAZAN, July 21. /TASS/. None of Russia’s high-ranking athletes expressed their intentions of changing the national sports citizenship, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Thursday.

"You ask me how many Russian athletes are ready to change their sports nationality?" the minister speaking at a news conference on Thursday. "There were no applications at all in this regard."

"None of our sports leaders expressed a decision to change sports nationality," Sports Minister Matytsin added.

Earlier this week, Viktor Maigurov, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), stated that Russia’s national biathlon athletes did not raise questions about changing their sports citizenship after they had been temporarily barred from international tournaments this season.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.