FIDE was always open for changes in Chess World Championships, says Dvorkovich

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has been always open for a dialogue to consider certain proposals regarding changes in the format of the tournament for the world’s chess crown, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen decided against defending his world champion’s title in a match for the world chess crown against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi. The FIDE press office stated later stated that it did not send to Carlsen contract for the match and a deadline had not been formally set.

"Sports legends like him always strive for goals and records. He is still young and could possibly have added more classical titles to his already outstanding career, as he will surely try in the Rapid and Blitz modalities, which he favors," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the FIDE official website.

"Since he first expressed his doubts publicly, FIDE has been open to dialogue and to consider specific proposals to change the format of the World Championship. Some of these ideas were discussed in May with Carlsen and other top players, and in Madrid, we had a meeting where all the concerns were discussed openly and in detail. Alas, it did not change his mind," the FIDE president continued.

"Magnus Carlsen deserves nothing but respect from FIDE, and from the whole chess community, in whatever decision he makes regarding his career," Dvorkovich said. "Only a handful of people in history can understand and assess the tremendous toll that it takes playing five matches for the title."

"Many other great champions, in other sports, have experienced something similar: with the passing of the years, it is more difficult to find the motivation to train and compete at the highest level, while the reward for the victory never feels as intense as the first day," the FIDE president continued.

"We had hoped that after some deserved rest, Magnus would look at this differently," Dvorkovich stated.

The FIDE chief also stated that the decision of the titled Norwegian chess player against defending the world champion’s title was a major disappointment for chess fans around the globe.

"His decision not to defend his title is undoubtedly a disappointment for the fans, and bad news for the spectacle. It leaves a big void. But chess is now stronger than ever —in part, thanks to Magnus— and the World Championship Match, one of the longest and most respected traditions in the world of sports, will go on," Dvorkovich added.

Carlsen, 31, has reigned as the world chess champ since 2013, when he outplayed India’s Viswanathan Anand. He defended his world chess champion’s title in a match with Anand in 2014, beat Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in a match for the world chess crown in 2016, outperformed US Fabiano Caruana in 2018 and fended off Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2021.

On July 3, Nepomniachtchi won the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament and was granted the right to face Reigning World Champion in the World Chess Championship in 2023. Nepomniachtchi, 31, holds the European champion title (2010) and is a two-time world champion in the team tournaments (2013, 2019). He won the Candidates Tournament in 2021 but was edged by Carlsen in December.

Following Carlsen’s announced decision on Wednesday, Nepomniachtchi is most likely to clash for the world’s chess crown with China’s Ding Liren, who is his runner-up at the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament.