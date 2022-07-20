Chess Grandmasters Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen kick off with draw tournament in Croatia

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Chess Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi finished with a draw playing black pieces against World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the first round of the 2022 Super United Rapid and Blitz Croatia.

The tournament, which is hosted by Croatia’s Zagreb between July 20 and 24, is also contested by Wesley So and Leinier Dominguez (the United States), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alireza Firouzja (France), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Jorden Van Foreest (the Netherlands), Ivan Saric (Croatia) and Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria).

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Carlsen decided against defending his world champion’s title in a match for the world chess crown against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Carlsen, 31, has reigned as the world chess champ since 2013, when he outplayed India’s Viswanathan Anand. He defended his world chess champion’s title in a match with Anand in 2014, beat Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in a match for the world chess crown in 2016, outperformed US Fabiano Caruana in 2018 and fended off Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2021.

On July 3, Nepomniachtchi won the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament and was granted the right to face Reigning World Champion in the World Chess Championship in 2023. Nepomniachtchi, 31, holds the European champion title (2010) and is a two-time world champion in the team tournaments (2013, 2019). He won the Candidates Tournament in 2021 but was edged by Carlsen in December.