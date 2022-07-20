Five-time World Champ Magnus Carlsen decides against defending his world’s chess crown

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen decided against defending his world champion’s title in a match for the world chess crown against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, chess24.com web portal announced on Wednesday.

Norway’s five-time chess world champion was quoted as saying: "…I am not motivated to play another match." Carlsen added "I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain, I don’t particularly like it, and although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons…"

"As many know, I was in Madrid for the conclusion of the Candidates Tournament," Carlsen continued. "After the conclusion I did agree to meet with [FIDE President Arkady] Dvorkovich and [FIDE Director General Emil] Sutovsky from FIDE to talk a little bit."

"I did not have any demands or suggestions for that meeting," the Norwegian said. "They did have a couple of suggestions, but the gist of it was that I was there to tell them that I would not defend my title in the next World Championship match, and we had a small discussion. They had some suggestions, some of them I liked, some of them I did not."

Carlsen, 31, has reigned as the world chess champ since 2013, when he outplayed India’s Viswanathan Anand. He defended his world chess champion’s title in a match with Anand in 2014, beat Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in a match for the world chess crown in 2016, outperformed US Fabiano Caruana in 2018 and fended off Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2021.

On July 3, Nepomniachtchi won the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament and was granted the right to face Reigning World Champion in the World Chess Championship in 2023. Nepomniachtchi, 31, holds the European champion title (2010) and is a two-time world champion in the team tournaments (2013, 2019). He won the Candidates Tournament in 2021 but was edged by Carlsen in December.