Russia’s Plushenko praises Hanyu as ‘biggest star in history of figure skating’

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Legendary Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu will always be ‘the biggest star in the history of figure skating,’ Russia’s two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko stated on Tuesday on his account in Instagram (outlawed in Russia, as it is owned by Meta, deemed extremist in Russia).

Japan’s two-time Olympic Champion in figure skating Yuzuru Hanyu announced earlier on Tuesday a decision to wrap up his sports career.

"Today I learned that my good friend, outstanding figure skater, the biggest star in the history of figure skating Yuzuru Hanyu announced his retirement," Plushenko said. "I appreciate everything he has done for figure skating.

"I would like to wish him all the best in his professional career, and I hope he makes people all over the world happy with his performances on the show. Good luck in the future, my friend Yuzuru-san," Plushenko wrote on Instagram.

Hanyu, 27, is the two-time Olympic champion in men’s singles (2014, 2018), two-time world champion (2014, 2017). At the 2016 Autumn Classic International tournament in Montreal, he became the first figure skater in history to execute a quadruple loop. He is also a four-time ISU Grand Prix Final winner and six-time national champion.

At the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, Hanyu finished in 4th place in men’s singles. During the free skate program in Beijing, he attempted to become the first man in figure skating to land a quadruple axel, but fell on the ice as he tried to execute a complicated jump and sustained an ankle sprain.