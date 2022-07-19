Russian biathlon chief: None of national athletes applied for changing sports citizenship

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s national biathlon athletes did not raise questions about changing their sports citizenship after they had been temporarily barred from international tournaments this season, Viktor Maigurov, the president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), said on Tuesday.

"There were no such issues raised among our athletes and the national team," Maigurov said.

"I believe that we should try staying patient because the [current] situation would be stabilized somehow," he added.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) launched on March 17 a procedure to suspend the membership of the Russian Biathlon Union with immediate effect. The world’s governing body of biathlon also launched a similar procedure in regard to biathlon athletes representing Belarus.

On March 29, the IBU Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the membership of sports federations from Russia and Belarus. The IBU also stated that biathlon skiers representing Russia and Belarus would have no right submitting individual applications to participate in tournaments organized by the International Biathlon Union.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.