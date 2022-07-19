Japan’s two-time Olympic Champion in figure skating Yuzuru Hanyu retires

TOKYO, July 19. /TASS/. Japan’s two-time Olympic Champion in figure skating Yuzuru Hanyu announced on Tuesday a decision to wrap up his sports career.

"I will be no longer competing with other athletes as part of the tournaments," Hanyu told a news conference in Tokyo.

Hanyu, 27, is the two-time Olympic champion in men’s singles (2014, 2018), two-time world champion (2014, 2017). At the 2016 Autumn Classic International tournament in Montreal he became the first figure skater in history to execute quadruple loop.